Why Kate Middleton dresses the Cambridge children in the same outfits

Kate Middleton has been labelled the biggest fashion influencer royal and her best looks are constantly being used as sartorial inspiration. She is often praised for recycling outfits too, from her beautiful coat collection to her high street dresses.

Many royal fans have also noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge often dress their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the same or similar outfits – so why do they choose to do this?

Kate Stacey, Head of Buying at Pure Collection, told Express.co.uk: ‘The Duchess also leads in her efforts to dress sustainably and will wear the same items more than once.

‘A Mulberry coat from their 2015 pre-fall AW collection, first worn by Kate in the same year, made another appearance last month. This sends a positive message and shows that she is unafraid to recycle classics.’

It appears that Kate also likes her three little ones to follow suit, and whether it’s a royal engagement or a family photoshoot the Cambridge children have often re-worn outfits.

George’s style is often compared to Prince William’s childhood outfits, and Charlotte has also been photographed wearing some of the eldest prince’s clothes. Often, Kate chooses high street brands over high end designers.

It is believed that this could be the Duchess’ way of minimising attention on her children.

Digital brand expert Holly Peacock told Femail: ‘The choice to dress Princess Charlotte in a very similar outfit is in my view a deliberate one.

‘Rather than creating a shopping frenzy around her daughters supposed ‘endorsement’ of the designer, she’s attempting to represent the normality of her family by dressing her child in a similar outfit twice.’

Kate Stacey added: ‘Kate is fond of championing British brands and she chooses well. The items she wears sell out within minutes – labelled the “Kate-effect”.’

No wonder she is deemed a royal influencer!