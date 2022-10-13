Tom Felton says he has ‘always had a secret love’ for Emma Watson

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These two.

Harry Potter fans have been shipping Tom Felton and Emma Watson since, well, forever. Over the years, the former co-stars have spoken about their close friendship, and while they have both denied that anything has ever happened between them in a romantic sense, Emma once confessed that she had a crush on Tom when they were teenagers, and Tom gave ‘aloof’ answers about how he felt at the time.

Since the franchise wrapped in 2011, they have remained great friends and often share photos of themselves spending time together – whether that’s heading to South Africa together, Emma getting guitar lessons from Tom, or the pair enjoying a spot of skateboarding in LA.

As fans continually ask ‘will they, won’t they?’ and cling on to the hope of a Feltson love story, the actors have shut down speculation that their connection is anything but purely platonic.

However, Tom has now said that he has ‘always had a secret love’ for Emma in his memoir.

In Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, the actor – who played Draco Malfoy for ten years – discusses their relationship, saying: ‘I loved and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anybody else.

‘My relationship with Emma did not start well. She’d have been forgiven for not wanting much to do with me. It got worse.’

He goes to on to explain that he attended one of Emma’s dance performance rehearsals, where he was scolded by a make-up artist for ‘taking the piss’.

He writes: ‘We were predictably dismissive. We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show and the sniggers grew louder as she danced. We were just being shitty boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the piss was cool. I did feel like a bit of a dick, and rightly so.

‘In the end, it was up to one of the hair and make-up ladies to tell me what was what.’

But he did add that the pair had a ‘spark’, something which Rupert Grint has previously commented on, continuing: ‘I’ve always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear. That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us.

‘There most definitely has, only at different times.’

Well, that’s that!