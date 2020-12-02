The Queen is currently hiring – and if you’re a PA this sounds like the dream job

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ever dreamt of working for the royals? Every now and then you’ll find them hiring, like Prince Charles looking for a administrative help (although if you want to work for Prince William and Kate Middleton, they have some very strict rules for their employees).

Now, the Queen herself is looking for a new member of staff and if you’re a PA you’re in with a shot.

The monarch needs a Personal Assistant to work in the private secretary’s office at Buckingham Palace (fancy), and in return you’ll be paid £35,000 per annum for 37.5 hours per week, Monday to Friday.

Not bad, we hear you say – but what’s the catch?

Well, there isn’t one. You’ll get to travel, work alongside the Queen and be paid handsomely for it. The dream.

Advertised on LinkedIn, the role is looking for an individual who can ‘prioritise and manage multiple requests, coordinate diaries, meetings and appointments, oversee efficient inbox management, minute-taking and draft correspondence’ in a ‘fast-paced and high profile environment’.

To be in with a chance, you need to have ‘superb interpersonal and communication skills, and will be at ease working as part of a team, and liaising with people at all levels’ as well as good judgement, sensitivity and willingness to help others.

You’ll also be assisting ‘with the efficient coordination of Government duty’.

It’s a two year fixed term contract, starting in January 2021, and applications can be taken here, although they close on Friday 4th December 2020.

So if you want to apply, you’d better be quick.

We’re going to guess that they’ll be receiving a fair few CVs.

Good luck!