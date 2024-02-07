Lip readers have revealed Taylor Swift’s sweet on-stage conversation with Trevor Noah and it’s going viral

This weekend saw the 2024 Grammy Awards, with the 66th annual ceremony, hosted this year by comedian Trevor Noah, going down as one for the ages.

Yes, from Miley Cyrus and Kylie Minogue bagging their first ever gongs, to surprise appearances from Celine Dion and Meryl Streep, the evening was action-packed.

The biggest winner of the evening was undoubtedly Taylor Swift, who broke records with her 'Best Album' win, making history as she became the only artist in history to have won it four times.

The 34-year-old also took home the Grammy for 'Best Pop Vocal Album', using the moment on stage to announce the release of her next studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', set for release on April 19.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor announced in her now-viral acceptance speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

It was Swift's on-stage conversation with Noah that made the most news however, as lip readers decoded the sweet exchange between the two, while Swift picked up her historic Grammy.

"You did a beautiful job tonight, you really did," Swift can be seen telling Noah mid hug, in a viral TikTok video. "I don't know how you do it. I’ve seen you running around all night, I don’t know how you do it."

