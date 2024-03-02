Here's how Taylor Swift would secretly attend Travis Kelce's games before they went public

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with her sell-out Eras tour and her upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, the 34-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

It is Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce that gets the world talking the most, particularly this past month, with the notoriously private couple front and centre.

Swift has become a regular attendee at Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting her boyfriend from the crowd, and even attending the Super Bowl with an A-list posse, celebrating their victory with a public display of affection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports however, Swift has been attending Kansas City Chiefs games for longer than we think, with the singer reportedly attending in secret before she and Kelce went public.

“When she started to come around, it was privately,” explained Kansas City Chiefs' defensive coach, Dave Merritt, during a recent episode of The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac podcast.

“She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing it, until the camera put a big spotlight on it.

“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV," he recalled, adding: "You know what? You’re part of our family because you’re with Travis. So therefore, you’re our little sister.”

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," Swift has previously said about their relationship in her cover interview with TIME. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift went on to explain. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

