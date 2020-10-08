Why Suits star Patrick J Adams is ‘scared’ to get in touch with Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex also announced that she was leaving her acting career behind in order to become a full-time working royal.

Previously, she had worked on a number of TV shows, including 90210 and CSI: NY, but it was her role as Rachel Zane in Suits that catapulted her into the spotlight.

While Meghan has appeared in front of the camera since leaving the royal family earlier this year, it has been reported that she has no intention of returning to acting. Instead, alongside Harry, she is focusing on ‘creating content that informs but also gives hope’ as part of their recent Netflix deal.

Meghan has remained friends with a number of her Suits co-stars, including Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, who she invited to her wedding at St George’s Chapel in May 2018.

However, her onscreen love interest Patrick J Adams has revealed that he hasn’t spoken to the Duchess for some time and is ‘scared’ to get in contact with her.

In an interview with Radio Times, he said: ‘We’ve spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan’s life is incredibly full and she’s been navigating a lot.

‘We don’t spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways. But I have no doubt she’s up to the task and that she and Prince Harry are up to the task together.

‘Meghan is an incredibly strong and powerful woman. It seems to me like she’s handling herself very, very well.’

Patrick went on to talk about why he feels ‘scared’ to get in touch with his former co-star, revealing that he feels he wouldn’t know what to say.

He continued: ‘I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared.

‘I think it’s pure fear. I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.’

Can we make a Suits reunion happen, please?