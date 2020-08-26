One very famous guest turned up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in fancy dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is hilarious.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from the royal family, lost their Sussex Royal brand, and relocated to California.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has non-stop news, with their new biography, Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealing multiple royal family secrets.

One particular anecdote involved Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding back in May 2018, revealing that one celebrity guest actually showed up in fancy dress.

The guest in question? James Corden, who according to the biography showed up to the reception in a head-to-toe Henry VIII costume.

‘After all the heartfelt remarks, the comic relief arrived in the form of The Late, Late Show host, James Corden,’ reads the biography. ‘Who strode into the middle of the tent dressed as Henry VIII. His wife Julia, a friend of Meghan’s, recoiled in mock horror.’

Corden reportedly announced to the crowd: ‘Your Royal Highnesses, ladies and gentlemen, I had no idea what to wear to a royal wedding, so I looked it up in the royal etiquette manual and found this outfit. I hope I’ve come in the right gear.’

The biography continued: ‘After James wrapped up his act – including a bit about what a tent said about the size of Windsor Castle – the guests then followed Harry’s orders to have a serious party.’

Finding Freedom is out now.