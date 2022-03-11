Singer Grimes accidentally reveals new baby’s very unusual name

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The pop star is not known for boring choice of names

Grimes accidentally revealed she has welcomed a new baby daughter with her partner Elon Musk.

The singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher was speaking with Vanity Fair for their latest cover story, when the journalist writing the piece heard the sound of a baby crying. Asking if she had given birth to another child the singer replied, “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things.”

Grimes, who welcomed a baby son with her Tesla billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk in May 2020, caused much media furore after she revealed the couple had named the boy X Æ A-12, pronounced “X A.I. Archangel,” or X for short.

In the interview she said that Musk, who she referred do by the nickname “E” viewed their eldest son as his “protégée”, saying:

“I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there.

“I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

However, the star later admitted that the couple had indeed welcomed a baby girl by surrogate, and the child’s name was characteristically unusual. Grimes and Musk named their new addition Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, nicknamed “Y” for short.

Grimes went on to share that her first pregnancy with X caused her serious complications, “He was pressing on my nerves, so I kept collapsing,” she says. “I took a few steps and collapsed. It was kind of scary, because you don’t want to fall a lot when you’re eight months pregnant. So I would just crawl to the bathroom and crawl back or whatever.”

Speaking of her relationship with Musk whom (according to the Tesla owner) she “semi-separated” from last year, the singer said the couple were very much still together.

“There’s no real word for it,” she begins. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Despite Musk living mostly in Texas and Grimes in Los Angeles, the couple want more children. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she said.