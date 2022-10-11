Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Apple+ Documentary will be out in November.

Selena Gomez has frequently spoken about her mental health, and as part of the singer’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me she is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what really goes on when she’s not in the spotlight.

The trailer for the documentary, which follows the singer for over six years, was released yesterday during World Mental Health Day and shows the star dealing with and talking about her mental health struggles, at one point saying: “I’m just grateful to be alive.”

Selena has previously spoken out about own experience with mental health, and in May this year she teamed up with MTV to host the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum at the White House. The former Barney & Friends actress, who started her career at just 7 and went on to launch a pop career in 2009, was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014 and then bipolar in 2020 after many bouts of anxiety and depression.

From the same director and producer behind Madonna’s Truth or Dare documentary, Alek Keshishian, the singer’s My Mind and Me film shows the ups and downs of her mental health journey.

The trailer highlights how the Only Murders in the Building actress deals with her mental health and takes an honest look at her life. At the beginning of the trailer she says: “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

Fans and celebrity friends of the singer flooded to Instagram as she posted the trailer, leaving love heart emojis and commenting on how the trailer had them in floods of tears.

Selena, who was an executive producer on Netflix show 13 Reasons Why – a story which revolves around suicide and the pressures on young people – also spoke about mental health during the pandemic and stressed why ‘checking in on your emotions’ is so important.

At the White House forum in May, Selena said: “I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be OK with what I had.

“Bringing attention to mental health through media or just talking about your own journeys can help. It sets the example that it’s a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will be released on Apple+TV on November 4th.