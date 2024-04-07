Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have confirmed their separation

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their separation, jointly filing for divorce after 20 years together.

The couple, who share three children, are reported to have parted ways in 2023, ending their 13 year marriage - a transition they have been dealing with personally.

This week, the former couple announced the news of their separation, posting a joint statement to both of their Instagram Stories on Friday.

The post featured a photograph of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher dressed in tennis outfits, accompanied by a short statement.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," the statement read. "We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

The statement continued: "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

This news comes amid Rebel Wilson's accusations of misconduct against Cohen from the set of 2016's The Brothers Grimsby in her memoir, Rebel Rising. Cohen has denied the accusations.

Sources told Us Weekly however that Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's separation had "nothing to do" with Rebel Wilson's accusations and that they had been living apart since 2023.

“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”

We will continue to update this story.