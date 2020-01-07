Bafta snubs Little Women’s Greta Gerwig for Best Director, what a surprise

Just another list of all-male nominees for an awards ceremony





One thing I think we can all agree on – Little Women and Bafta have opposite views on men. The book and film sees males in a dim light, while Bafta observes them as an almighty and superior gender.

I’ve barely come to terms with the Golden Globes handing Sam Mendes the gong for Best Director – from a lush list of all-male nominees – on Sunday. Today, nominations for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards have been announced, and we are forced to digest Bafta’s Best Director shortlist, which snubs the wonderfully talented Greta Gerwig for her role reimagining 1868 classic novel Little Women.

Why is she missing from the line-up? Well, Bafta has defended its decision, with deputy chairman Krishnendu Majumdar pointing out Greta could still be a winner in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, as she wrote Little Women as well as directing it.

But Greta has been overlooked in the Best Director category – and this a repeated problem in the entertainment industry.

Instead, the five directors on the shortlist are Sam Mendes (for 1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood) and Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite).

The movie is the eighth feature film adaptation of the period novel, which follows the four feisty March sisters – Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth – as they navigate life into adulthood.

Little Women scored just two Golden Globe nominations – one for Best Actress, one for Best Original Score, nothing for Greta – and left with zero. When it comes to Bafta, Little Women has picked up nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Score and Best Costume Design.

We’re in 2020 and blatant sexism is still rife in the film industry. Greta’s omission will make a mockery of the ceremony, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 2 February. What a truly astonishing oversight.