The Queen just gave a subtle show of support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A lot has changed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the last 18 months. The couple announced their decision to step away from the royal family in January 2020 and soon after relocated to the US, settling in the seaside town of Montecito with their son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone on to sign a huge Netflix deal, write a book and earlier this year gave a tell-all interview to US chat show host, Oprah Winfrey. Watched by millions across the globe, Harry and Meghan opened up about everything from the difficulties they faced during their time as royals to their relationships with other family members.

The Duke spoke about feeling ‘let down’ by his father, Prince Charles, and his ‘hopes to heal’ their relationship, and opened up briefly about the rumoured feud with his brother, Prince William.

However, Harry has maintained a good relationship with his grandmother, the Queen, and the pair named their daughter after her, calling their little one Lily ‘Lilibet’ Diana in a sweet nod to both the monarch and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

This week, new pictures emerged which many believe to be a show of support for Harry and Meghan.

Credit: WPA Pool / GettyShe met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace, were they had their first weekly audience in person since before the Covid-19 pandemic, their last meeting being in March 2020.

Eagle eyed royal fans spotted a framed photograph of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proudly displayed in their meeting room, alongside pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a photo of the Queen and Prince Charles on her 90th birthday.

How sweet!