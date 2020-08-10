Queen Elizabeth’s sweet gesture to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shows they’re always welcome

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles and became financially independent.

The Sussex family has since lost their HRH title, dissolved their Sussex Royal brand and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles where they are now renting a property.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Despite the official statements however, the royal couple faced a huge wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the Queen seemed offended, with the monarch reacting strongly, removing their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles – something they were said to be shocked by.

It is thought however that amid the speculation around the Queen’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Monarch set the record straight, making it clear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they will always be welcome in the royal family.

In new royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand went into further detail, writing, via The Times: ‘As they tucked into a roast lunch, the Queen made it clear to Harry that she would always support him in whatever he decided to do. Though a 12-month trial period had already been promised to Harry earlier in the year, their conversation was also a reminder that should he and Meghan ever want to return to their roles, they were always welcome.’

