Well Christmas is sadly over for another year, and it’s been a busy one for the royals, what with Princess Charlotte receiving special gifts, Kate Middleton’s Christmas Day outfit regrets and Meghan Markle’s special New Year’s resolutions.

Most of us are taking down the decorations until next year, as it’s said to be bad luck to keep your tree up past the twelfth night (5th Jan) or Epiphany (6th Jan).

However the Queen is apparently keeping hers up for a while longer, and the reason behind it is quite heartbreaking.

The Queen and Prince Philip are apparently keeping their decorations up until the 6th February, to mark the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth’s beloved father, King George VI, who passed away at the Sandringham Estate on 6th February 1952.

The pair are said to reflect on this in private in Sandringham every year, and will then return to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen traveled to Sandringham on 20th December, followed shortly by Prince Philip, who had a short stay in hospital, and the rest of the family, apart from Harry and Meghan, who celebrated in Canada.