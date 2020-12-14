Princess Eugenie has reportedly moved out of Frogmore Cottage after six weeks

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Shortly after announcing that they were stepping away from the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas and have settled down in Santa Barbara, California, with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

While in the UK, the Sussexes lived at Frogmore Cottage and spent £2.4 million on renovations. However, following backlash they paid back the taxpayers money in September, with a spokesperson saying: ‘A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen.’

Last month, it was reported that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank – who are expecting their first child – moved into the property, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. They definitely did not want to be seen.

‘Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return. It appears they are tying up loose ends as they plan to extend their stay in the US perhaps permanently.’

However, a new report suggests that the Princess has already moved out of Frogmore Cottage just six weeks after she is said to have relocated to the five bedroom home that was on loan to them while they ‘start their own family’, according to The Sun. They are said to be back in Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly ‘delighted to open up their home’ to Princess Eugenie and Jack, with an insider telling the publication: ‘It is empty again. Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?’

The paper added that Buckingham Palace declined to comment.