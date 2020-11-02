Princess Diana had the sweetest reaction when an assistant dropped an umbrella on her head

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana was a true trailblazer, from her iconic style moments to her famous speeches.

She was most known however for her determination to be human, even abandoning the royal protocol of wearing gloves so she could have direct contact with people that she met. She later went on to stop wearing hats, famously saying, ‘You can’t cuddle a child in a hat.’

This week, an anecdote about Princess Diana has resurfaced and it has truly proven her to be the People’s Princess.

Royal photographer David Bailey appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show recently to promote his new book Look Again, opening up about his career, with one incident with Princess Diana being a particular stand-out moment.

The photographer recalled a moment where during a photoshoot with Princess Diana, one of his camera assistants dropped a lighting umbrella on her head.

‘One of my assistants dropped an umbrella light on her head,’ he explained, ‘[and] when she was leaving, she said, “Which assistant dropped the umbrella on my head?” I said [pointing], “It was her”.’

According to David Bailey, Princess Diana was ‘very nice’ about it.

‘She went over to her and said, “Don’t worry” and was very nice and said it was just an accident.’

Look Again: The Autobiography is out now.