Princess Diana’s never-before-seen letter to her former butler is going viral

'I love my boys to death'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced a wave of backlash since their split from the royals, with a host of A-listers from Oprah to Hillary Clinton stepping in to support them.

The latest high profile name to show their support appears to be an old friend, former butler to Princess Diana, Paul Burrell.

Standing up for the couple’s controversial decision, Paul took to his Instagram to post a segment of a letter that Princess Diana had sent him about her sons.

‘I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed,’ the letter from Princess Diana read.

Captioning the post, Paul wrote: ‘As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago. They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago.’

Well, that’s lovely.