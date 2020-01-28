Hillary Clinton is clearly not afraid to have Meghan Markle’s back

These two!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The Sussexes have faced wave of backlash since their split from the royals, with a host of A-listers from Oprah to Jessica Mulroney standing up for the couple’s controversial decision.

The latest high profile name to lend their voice to the cause is Hillary Clinton, who showed her support by sharing one of Meghan Markle’s quotes on Instagram.

‘Women don’t need to find a voice,’ read Meghan’s quote, shared by Hillary Clinton. ‘They have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen.’

Hillary has spoken in support of Meghan in the past, previously voicing her thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s decision to take legal action against the tabloids in an interview with The Sunday Times.

‘I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,’ Hillary explained in the interview alongside her daughter Chelsea.

‘She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,’ Hillary’s daughter Chelsea explained, offering her own theory. ‘Anyone who has the temerity to break the mould of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.’

Chelsea continued: ‘I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And isn’t willing to be bullied.’

We are definitely here for this friendship.