Fans are still commenting on that Princess Charlotte resemblance

You know, the one where she looks nearly identical to another Royal family member...

Another week, another Royal photo release—this time, of Prince William and his children Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two.

Just last week, we bought you the news of the latest Royal family photo release, where the family are snapped sitting on a rope swing in celebration of Prince William’s 38th birthday, which was last weekend.

Eagle-eyed fans flocked to remark on how similar one of the youngest members of the Royal family, Princess Charlotte, looked to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

A week later, comments are still flooding in from around the globe. Fans are now saying Princess Charlotte looks just like other Royal family members, too.

@Kaylaseeymone commented: “Princess Charlotte looks a lot like the Queen when she was younger”. @Sarahfisher1217 added: “Princess Charlotte is giving me major Kate vibes.”

Plus, many are still posting to wish William a happy birthday, with @jjsccf commenting “What a fabulous picture. A happy, contented family man with his beautiful children. Congratulations Princess Katherine on your work. Happy birthday Prince William”.

In the photo, a young Charlotte is wearing a striped t-shirt, denim short dungarees and her hair down. She leans endearingly against her father and smiles into the camera.

As fans continue to point out, the five-year-old girl looks uncannily like her late grandmother Diana, her mother Katherine and her great-grandmother the Queen. There’s a particular similarity to the below photo of Diana from the archives of 1969.

Princess Diana was just 36 when she died in 1997, leaving behind William, then fifteen, and Harry, twelve. Despite the 23 years since she passed, she’s a large part of both boys lives, according to Royal expert Katie Nicholl.

She told OK! magazine last week: “William misses his mother. It must be emotional for him that she’s not here to share this.

“She’s still a significant part of his life so inevitably, on his birthday, his thoughts will be with her.”

Katie added: “William is keeping his mother’s memory alive. They have photos of Diana around the house, very deliberately so, and he speaks about her to the children. He and Kate share stories with them about how Diana helped people. They tell the children how much they would have loved their grandmother.”

What do you think? Who does Charlotte resemble the most out of the Royal women?