William and Kate have their ‘ups and downs’ but also show ‘unwavering commitment’

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011, and their wedding was watched by millions across the globe.

Many details from their big day have been shared over the last decade, from the sweet way William helped Kate with her hair, to the special meaning behind the ring that the Prince gave to his wife.

Since then, the Cambridges have undertaken over 50 patronages and support a number of worthy campaigns, whether it’s promoting mental health awareness or spearheading nationwide surveys to help elevate the importance of early childhood.

Royal expert and journalist Duncan Larcombe, who was a guest at William and Kate’s wedding, has opened up about the royal couple in an interview with OK! magazine.

He said: ‘William and Kate have got through 10 years of marriage and royal duties without so much as a moan. Like any couple, they’ve had their ups and downs, their rows and tensions.

‘But their commitment to the Queen and to this country has been unwavering… and the controversy over Meghan and Harry’s departure from the UK has made that even clearer.’

According to Larcombe, the Queen may celebrate the couple’s decade of service with an anniversary dinner or reception when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. However, he doesn’t believe that they will receive any new honours or titles from the monarch.

He continued: ‘Whatever she decides, as a Queen and grandmother, she will not let this occasion pass without paying tribute to Kate and William.’

How lovely!