Prince William and Kate Middleton share a sweet unseen photo of Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked Prince Louis‘ birthday by releasing some very cute snaps of the toddler, smiling for the camera and painting rainbows.

The little royal turned two years old in April, and while the coronavirus lockdown was in full force it didn’t stop the family from making a fuss of Louis. William and Kate are thought to have thrown a lovely tea party for their youngest son, with the extended family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Prince Harry making virtual appearances throughout the day.

Kate is also likely to have baked the birthday cake for Louis, something she has revealed she does for all her children to celebrate.

It seems that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since decided to share one more sweet photograph of the little Prince, appearing to have been taken on his birthday three months ago.

The photo, taken at the Cambridge’s Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, was sent to fans to thank them for their birthday well wishes.

Instagram account @katsroyalletters shared the thoughtful reply from the Duke and Duchess, which includes the unseen picture and a note from the royals reading: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday.

‘This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.’

Kate usually releases photographs of her three little ones to mark their birthdays, and as a keen photographer she usually breaks royal protocol by positioning herself behind the lens.

Well this is just lovely!