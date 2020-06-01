Prince William just gave a very loving nod to Kate Middleton in his BBC documentary

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the most talked-about people in the world, and from their relatable home life with their three children to their hilarious Zoom calls with members of the public over lockdown, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news.

This week, it was Prince William who got the world talking, with his documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, airing on the BBC last week.

While the focus was of course on mental health and football, William didn’t miss the opportunity to give a sweet nod to his wife, wearing a special blue friendship bracelet, with Kate having a matching one.

The royal couple were reportedly gifted the matching bracelets during their royal tour of Pakistan last year.

Later during the documentary, Prince William gave another sweet nod to his wife as he opened up about fatherhood, calling becoming a parent ‘one of the scariest moments of [his] life’.

‘Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,’ he explained. ‘I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.’

He continued: ‘Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together. I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.’

Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health will be available to watch on BBC One.