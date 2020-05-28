Prince William opens up about his poor eyesight in a rare statement

Here’s everything to know…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and from their stepping up amid the coronavirus outbreak to reassure the nation to their sweet family life with their three children, they never fail to make viral news.

This week, it was Prince William who has got the world talking, taking part in a new BBC documentary, Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health.

During the documentary, the Duke of Cambridge made a rare statement about his poor eyesight, explaining that it got so bad that he became unable to see faces whilst giving speeches. This however, according to William, actually served as a positive, sparing the Prince from suffering anxiety during public speaking.

‘My eyesight started to tail off a little bit as I got older, and I didn’t used to wear contacts when I was working, so when I gave speeches I couldn’t see anyone’s face,’ he explained. ‘And it helps, because it’s just a blur of faces and because you can’t see anyone looking at you – I can see enough to read the paper and stuff like that – but I couldn’t actually see the whole room. And actually that really helped with my anxiety.’

Later during the documentary, Prince William also talked about fatherhood, calling becoming a parent ‘one of the scariest moments of [his] life’.

‘Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,’ he explained. ‘I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.’

He continued: ‘Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together. I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.’

Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health will be available to watch on BBC One on Thursday 28 May.