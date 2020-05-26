Prince William describes becoming a dad as ‘one of the scariest moments of his life’

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, making non-stop viral news during the lockdown as they have elevated their roles.

It is their take on parenting that has made the most news however, with the royal couple being extremely open about their relatable struggles raising children.

Kate in particular has opened up about her struggles with severe morning sickness, her experience with mum guilt and the ‘terrifying’ post-birth photo call.

This week, it was Prince William however who made news, as the Duke of Cambridge made a rare admission about becoming a parent, calling it ‘one of the scariest moments of his life’.

During a recent BBC documentary, Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health, William spoke candidly about being a father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as opening up about losing his own mother.

‘Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,’ he explained. ‘I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your Dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds.’

He continued: ‘Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together. I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest.’

Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health will be available to watch on BBC One on Thursday 28 May.