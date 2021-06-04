Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘haven’t ruled out’ having another child

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In recent months, there has been a lot of royal baby news. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son, August, in February and her sister, Princess Beatrice, is expecting her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also revealed earlier this year that they are having a second child, a baby girl, this summer.

With all eyes on the royals and their little ones, people are wondering whether Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to have another child.

The couple are parents to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but royal fans are eager to know if they’ll be welcoming a fourth little Cambridge in the future.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, believes that William and Kate haven’t ruled out having another child, noting that Kate is a ‘natural mother’ and is ‘very doting’.

He told OK! magazine: ‘I don’t think Kate and William have ever ruled out the possibility of baby number four. Their children really bring out the best in them and Kate is a natural mother and very doting with children.

‘With Kate, despite her focus on her royal duty, her family still come first. I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided on another baby.’

Royal expert Katie Nicholl claims that the Duchess of Cambridge has ‘made no secret’ about her wish to have another baby, and a source told Us Weekly in February: ‘Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan.

‘She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.’

However, at a royal engagement last year Kate addressed the rumours during a visit to Bradford. When asked if she would like another child, she replied: ‘I don’t think William wants any more.’

During a trip to Northern Ireland last year, she told the father of a newborn: ‘He’s so diddy. It makes me very broody… I think William may be slightly worried!’

Could there be another baby on the cards for the couple? We’ll just have to wait and see!