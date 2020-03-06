Prince William and Kate Middleton try to be home from their tours for their children’s bedtime

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s departure to Canada, it’s hardly surprising that the Cambridge family are making non-stop viral news.

The three Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the ones that really get the public talking, from Charlotte’s signature sass and George’s surprising nickname to Louis’ hilarious first words.

But while the three tots make the most news, it’s their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that spend the most time in front of the cameras – especially this past week.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have spend the past three days on a royal tour of Ireland, and from Kate’s headband game to Prince William’s beer joke, it was a huge success.

Arriving home last night, it is reported by insiders that the couple should have made it back for their children’s bedtime, something that the royal couple apparently always try to manage, working hard to make their children’s lives as normal as possible.

Just last month in fact, Prince William revealed one of the books that he likes to read to his children, Julia Donaldson’s Room On The Broom, telling a child who was reading the book: ‘I read this to our children all the time.’

Well, that’s lovely.

Royals – they’re just like us!