Almost half of Brits believe that Prince Charles should step aside for Prince William

The future of the British monarchy has been widely discussed by royal experts, particularly in recent years. As heir to the throne, Prince Charles is expected to take the crown and has plans to make big changes when he becomes King, although he has reportedly admitted that he is ‘dreading’ it for this reason.

Earlier this year, the Queen announced that when Charles does take the role of monarch that she wishes for his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort – something that is said to have ‘blindsided’ Prince William and Prince Harry – sparking speculation that she may be preparing to hand over the reins in the not so distant future.

However, experts have discussed why they believe that Charles will step aside for William – and according to a new survey, almost half of Brits believe that the Prince of Wales should.

Research by Ipsos consisted of interviewing 2,055 Brits and they found that 42% of those surveyed think that Charles should hand the crown to William, compared to 24% who think he shouldn’t and 29% who do not have strong feelings either way.

However, it also revealed that a large portion of participants did feel that Charles would do a good job as King (48%), and that his favourability has increased since 2018 by 11% to 43%.

Comparatively, the Queen was seen favourably by 69%, followed by William (64%) and Kate Middleton (60%).

Head of Political Research at Ipsos, Gideon Skinner, said ‘At the moment only a minority of people believe Britain would be better off without the monarchy, and the popularity of the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remains strong.

‘Looking to the future, half of Britons have faith in Prince Charles as a future king and more people view him in a positive light than four years ago.

‘However, with the popularity of Prince William not far behind that of the Queen, Britons also wonder whether Prince Charles should step aside in favour of his eldest son.

‘But their actions now are still important for the longer-term future of the royal family.’

