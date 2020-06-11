A hilarious video of Prince Philip surprising a reporter on live TV is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is incredible.

Prince Philip celebrated his birthday this week, with the Duke of Edinburgh turning the grand old age of 99-years-old.

Despite entering into his 100th year, the celebrations are said to have been very ‘low key’, with the traditional gun salute cancelled and coronavirus restrictions prohibiting him from seeing his family members.

It is thought instead that Prince Philip celebrated with his loved ones virtually, with reports that the Sussex family phoned the Duke from Los Angeles.

It is the public tributes to Prince Philip that have made the most news however, with many family members sharing sweet social media tributes and The Queen posting a series of rare never-before-seen photographs from her family album.

Amongst the photographs circulating the internet were throwback videos of Prince Philip, with one going particularly viral.

The unearthed video in question revealed Philip’s humorous side, showing him once surprise a reporter on live TV.

The ITV reporter, Romilly Weeks, was reporting on Prince Philip and The Queen’s diamond wedding anniversary back in 2007, speaking on camera live from the event about the occasion.

Whilst walking past her, Prince Philip stops and listens in to her report, asking the very surprised reporter if she was finished at the end with a big smile.

This is hilarious.