Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just took part in their most candid interview yet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a huge wave of online hate since the start of their relationship.

From the moment the former Suits actress was rumoured to be dating Prince Harry, she was hounded by the press and public alike, with Harry forced to release an unprecedented statement asking for her privacy.

Since tying the knot it has only got worse. The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other. Her pregnancy was consumed with online abuse in the form of body shaming, and after welcoming baby Archie to the world, the mum shaming started.

Frankly, the Sussexes – particularly Meghan – have been unable to put a foot right, and eventually the they were forced to step down from their royal family roles, become financially independent and relocate to California for the sake of their mental health.

It’s not surprising therefore that the Sussex couple have been more open that other royal family members before them, speaking out about their difficult few years in the spotlight.

This week, the royal couple took part in Teenager Therapy podcast, giving one of their most candid interviews yet.

Meghan opened up about being the most trolled person in the entire world last year, calling it ‘almost unsurvivable’ and explaining that ‘eight months of that [she] wasn’t even visible, [she] was on maternity leave or with a baby.’

The couple also opened up about the viral interview Meghan Markle took part in during ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, where she famously admitted that she wasn’t OK.

‘Isn’t that funny, it was about a year ago that someone asked me that,’ Meghan recalled. ‘We were on a tour in South Africa. On the last day of the tour, we were just about to give Archie a bath, we were exhausted.’

‘She was still breastfeeding at the time,’ Harry added to which Meghan continued: ‘A lot of people don’t know, it’s like running a marathon, so between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed, and it was a lot.

‘At the very end the journalist asked me “Well, are you OK?” and I didn’t realise that my answer would receive such an interest from around the world, because I said “Well thanks, people haven’t really asked me if I’m OK.”’

She continued: ‘I didn’t think about that answer, I just answered honestly, because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, because there was no presentation, it was just “Here’s where I am, I’m a mum who is with a four-and-half-month-old baby and we are tired.”’

Well done Meghan and Harry for speaking out!