It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be becoming royal Godparents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions, losing their HRH titles, Sussex Royal brand and relocating to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Since their big move to USA, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made non-stop headlines, from their huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes to their new home, recently buying their first property in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

It is their A-list friends that have really made news however, from Meghan’s chats with Gloria Steinem to her reported exercise classes with Adele and pep-talks from Victoria Beckham.

This week, it was their friendship with A-list couple David Foster and Katharine McPhee that made headlines, as the two couples were spotted dining at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito together, just a day before David and Katharine announced that they were expecting a baby.

It has also been reported this week that the two couples will be spending Christmas together, with sources via The Mirror and The Daily Mail claiming that the Sussexes will be hosting David and Katharine.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that speculation is starting to mount around whether Harry and Meghan will be the Godparents of choice for the future arrival.

The A-list couple are known to be close friends with the Sussexes, with Katharine and Meghan going to school together and Grammy-winning David reportedly being like Harry’s ‘surrogate dad’.

Calling their relationship ‘like father and son’, Katharine has previously explained to Access Hollywood, ‘My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son.’

Well, this is lovely.

Fingers crossed for Godparents!