Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a quiet New Year’s Eve in a secluded Canadian mansion, reportedly surrounded by friends and Meghan’s mother, Doria.

To ring in the new year, the couple shared some of their favourite snaps of 2019, including shots of their visit to South Africa and a video of them presenting Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.

Hidden in there was also a new, recent picture of the baby, seemingly taken during the holidays.

It is of Prince Harry on the edge of a lake, beaming while holding his son, who is wrapped up all snug against the cold.

Archie looks adorable in a Mini Boden jacket which features the most adorable dog head hood, though you can’t see it in the picture.

He is also wearing little brown boots which were apparently a gift to the royal couple when they visited Australia shortly after announcing their pregnancy, which is rather sweet.

Meghan and Harry are expected to return to the UK shortly and resume royal duties after a six-week break.