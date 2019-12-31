Harry and Meghan will reportedly spend NYE at this $13 million Canadian mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays a little differently this year. The couple took a break from royal duties in November, and reportedly spent Thanksgiving in the US with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

They also missed the usual royal Christmas at Sandringham, instead flying to Canada with a spokesperson saying: ‘As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. Whilst this emails confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.

‘The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.’

So where will Harry and Meghan be spending New Years Eve?

According to the Mirror, the couple will be staying at a $13.14 million waterfront mansion to see in the new year.

The paper claims that the house has a number of swish extras including a pizza oven in its kitchen, a games room, a two-story living room, and a wine-tasting room. Fancy.

One local business owner told the tabloid: ‘It’s an incredible property, and one of the most prestigious around here. I wasn’t surprised when I found out Harry and Meghan are staying there. It’s certainly fit for royalty.’

Happy New Year to the Sussexes!