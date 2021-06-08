Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided against having more children

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor this weekend, and the couple posted a sweet statement sharing the news.

It read: ‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

‘Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.’

The newborn’s name holds huge significance, with Lilibet being a nickname affectionately given to the Queen, and the little one’s middle name in honour of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

The royals have sent their well wishes, with Prince William and Kate Middleton responding to the happy news via social media and sending a very sweet gift to the now family of four. Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, has also sent a public message of support.

But Harry previously spoke about how many children he hoped to have, telling Dr Jane Goodall that he would have no more than two children in a bid to help the environment.

In the 2019 Vogue magazine interview, he said: ‘I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…’

Jane replied: ‘Not too many!’

He then told her: ‘Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.’

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their new arrival!