When Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘enjoying the quiet life’ in Canada since announcing that they are stepping down as senior royals.

Following their bombshell statement last month, Meghan flew to Vancouver Island to be with the couple’s young son, Archie Harrison, and Harry remained in the UK for a little longer to honour his royal commitments, including a charity dinner in London where he discussed his resignation.

He told guests: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.

‘It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly spending their days doing yoga, going on long walks with their rescue dogs and cooking together, and they are said to be looking at homes in both Toronto and LA.

While it was unclear when the pair would be returning to the UK, The Express reports that the Sussexes will be heading back overseas next month at the request of the Queen.

The annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey will be held on Monday 9th March, and it acts as a celebration of membership for the 54 countries of the Commonwealth.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the event with baby Archie, who will be 10 months old.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the family will become financially independent and officially separate from the monarchy in the Spring, so it is believed that if they do attend it could be their last public appearance as senior royals.

Will the Sussexes be back on British soil in just a few weeks?

We’ll have to wait and see…