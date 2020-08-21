Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly closest to this royal couple

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Following the announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved overseas to Canada, before relocating to California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, just before the coronavirus lockdown.

The family of three were staying in a rented mansion in Los Angeles, but a spokesperson recently confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought their first home together in the US just over an hour away from the A-list hotspot, settling instead in Santa Barbara.

Although they have not confirmed when they will return to the UK, Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and co-author of the controversial new biography, Finding Freedom, revealed that the couple will be heading back to Britain when the travel restrictions ease.

Before they set up a new life across the pond, the pair were reportedly very close to one royal couple. The unauthorised biography by Scobie and Carolyn Durand claims that the Sussexes were particularly fond of Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

They write: ‘Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends.

‘Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun.’

According to the book, Eugenie was one of the first to find out about Harry’s relationship with Meghan and they continued to enjoy a close friendship.

It reads: ‘Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been ‘beyond wise’ for her years.

‘She was nothing but encouraging about his new relationship. In fact, Eugenie, who’d long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and that she was ‘just the tonic’ for him.’

Harry, Meghan, Eugenie and Jack reportedly enjoyed spending time together while the blossoming relationship was still a secret, going on double dates and meeting in Toronto where Meghan was then based and Jack was on a work trip.

How sweet!