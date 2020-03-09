Prince Harry is reportedly set to become a godfather once again

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a busy week. The couple have been in Canada for a large part of the year so far, reportedly spending their days with baby Archie Harrison and ‘enjoying the quiet life‘ doing yoga, walks with the dogs and cooking together.

However, Harry returned to the UK for a handful of royal engagements, the last few on his schedule before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step back from the monarchy and become financially independent in the spring.

Meghan joined him to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, and even made a surprise visit to a school in East London where she gave a passionate speech encouraging the students to use their voices.

And it would seem that things won’t be slowing down for the pair, as Harry’s friend Charlie van Straubenzee and his wife Daisy have just welcomed their first daughter, Clover, and according to The Times Harry is expected to be the little one’s godfather.

While Harry and Meghan didn’t announce who they had chosen as godparents for baby Archie, it was later revealed that Charlie was one of them – so it’s very sweet that he may be offering the role back to Harry.

The prince has known Charlie since their days at Ludgrove School, and Harry was also the best man at Charlie’s wedding.

It won’t be the Duke’s first time as a godfather – in 2018, he told The Telegraph: ‘Yeah, I’m a godfather to quite a few of my friends’ [kids]… actually only five or six.’

Adorable.