One of Prince Harry’s former military titles is expected to go to this member of the royal family

The royal family has endured many changes in the past couple of years, most notably in early 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace later announced that the Sussexes would hand back honorary titles and patronages, and that these would eventually be allocated to various members of the royal family.

While the couple said they are ‘thriving’ following their move to the seaside town of Montecito in California, US, at the time the couple stated that they would continue to work for causes close to their hearts.

A number of the Duke and Duchess’ former titles and patronages have since been redistributed, including Kate Middleton taking over as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.

Now it seems that Prince Harry’s senior military role as Admiral in the Royal Marines, which he held for just under two years, is expected to be handed to another member of the royal family.

According to the Daily Star, the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne is said to be taking over the title and if she does it will make her the first ever women in the role. She would make history by replacing her nephew to accept the title, which will reportedly be officially endorsed by Her Majesty in August this year.

As she takes on her new royal role, Princess Anne would be expected to visit young marines, attend various ceremonies and join the commandos when in the field.

The Princess already leads ten regiments and is known for her frequent public appearances and devotion.

A senior at the Royal Marines told the Daily Star that the Marines would be overjoyed for the princess to become the new lead, saying: ‘Princess Anne has a long tradition of working with the Royal Navy and would be a perfect fit for the role.

‘Harry was only with us for a short time and we gave him his green beret, which concerned some people and then he had to stand back from public life.’

Buckingham Palace is yet to comment.

Reporting by Georgia Rhodes