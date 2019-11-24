Prince George just got a sweet nod in The Crown season three

Season three of The Crown is finally back on Netflix, and with all ten episodes uploaded in one go, we’re all pacing through.

Yes, the wait is finally over.

The new season of course sees a new cast, with the characters recast to older actors to reflect the passing of time – something that is set to happen every two seasons.

The new star-studded cast sees Olivia Coleman coming onboard as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter cast as Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies playing our new Prince Philip.

But it was Prince George that got viewers of The Crown talking this week as the miniature royal, who isn’t set to be depicted in the series for at least two or three seasons, appeared to get a nod.

Yes, eagle eyed viewers spotted a tribute to the royal in the seventh episode of the Netflix show.

For those who didn’t catch it, the young actor playing Prince Andrew is wearing a piece of clothing that Prince George owns in real life – a double-breasted grey wool coat from Pepa & Co, worn by George to Christmas Day in 2016.

Yes, it’s the winter look from George’s viral candy cane photos.

And this isn’t the first nod The Crown has made to royal family members who have yet to be depicted, with Princess Diana receiving a reference this season too.

While it went unnoticed by many, Princess Anne is seen to say a direct quote from Princess Diana in one of the episodes, telling her brother Prince Charles that ‘there will always be three people in a relationship’ if he gets involved with Camilla.

And while Anne’s line made sense in the context of Camilla’s relationship with boyfriend Andrew Parker-Bowles who she did eventually marry, it gives a subtle nod to Princess Diana who famously described her marriage with Prince Charles as such in her TV interview.

’There were three of us in this marriage,’ Princess Diana explained of the marriage. ‘So it was a bit crowded.’

Well, that’s that. Now, off to finish season three.