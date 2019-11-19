Princess Diana’s famous ‘three people in a relationship’ line just featured in The Crown

'There were three of us in this marriage'

Season three of The Crown is finally back on Netflix, and with all ten episodes uploaded in one go, we’re all pacing through.

Yes, the wait is finally over.

The new season of course sees a new cast, with the characters recast to older actors to reflect the passing of time – something that is set to happen every two seasons.

The new star-studded cast sees Olivia Coleman coming onboard as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter cast as Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies playing our new Prince Philip.

It is the storyline around Josh O’Connor, our new Prince Charles, however that has got everyone talking.

Yes, the three new casting additions that are making all the noise are Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), acting out the highly publicised and very controversial affair.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla were depicted in season three, but while Princess Diana is not set to appear in The Crown until season four, the current season did include a nod to her.

While it went unnoticed by many, Princess Anne is seen to say a direct quote from Princess Diana in one of the episodes, telling her brother Prince Charles that ’there will always be three people in a relationship’ if he gets involved with Camilla.

And while Anne’s line made sense in the context of Camilla’s relationship with boyfriend Andrew Parker-Bowles who she did eventually marry, it gives a subtle nod to Princess Diana who famously described her marriage with Prince Charles as such in her TV interview.

’There were three of us in this marriage,’ Princess Diana explained of the marriage. ‘So it was a bit crowded.’

It has been reported that Prince Charles’ staff are ‘paranoid’ about how The Crown will portray the affair, and the effect it could have on his popularity.

‘Charles’s staff are deeply paranoid about The Crown,’ a source reportedly told The Sun. ‘They are trying to make him a popular king-in-waiting.’

The source continued: ‘But the next few seasons are going to be increasingly focused on the Prince of Wales’s behaviour, especially around his marriage to Diana and affair with Camilla. The timing couldn’t be any more disastrous in terms of Charles’s bid for popularity.’

We’ll have to wait until season four to see, but first, off to finish season three.