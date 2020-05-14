Prince William’s net worth will make your eyes water

Royal fans are keen to know everything about the famous family – whether it’s where they went to university or their GCSE and A-level results.

And following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, many were interested to know how much the Duke of Sussex is worth. According to the MailOnline, he is estimated to be worth around £30 million, as it is claimed that he inherited more than £20 million from his mother, the late Princess Diana, and £7 million from his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

But what is his brother, Prince William’s, net worth?

Diana reportedly also left the same amount of money to the Duke of Cambridge when she died, and it is claimed that he began receiving annual dividends at the age of 25.

William inherited money from the Queen Mother, who placed an estimated £19 million into trust funds for her great-grandchildren. However, when the two brothers split £6 million at age 21 it wasn’t split equally as she reportedly wanted to make it up to Harry for ‘not becoming sovereign’.

When they turn 40, the Dukes will split a further £8 million. On top of that, as William is a working royal, his expenses are paid for by the Sovereign Grant which covers royal duties through taxpayers funding.

Finally, William is set to inherit a fortune from his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, the Queen. He will be given the Duchy of Cornwall, a number of property and financial investments currently owned by his father and often used to fund the family.

As he’ll also become King one day, he’ll also inherit all things belonging to the monarch – which, according to Forbes, includes $10 billion of property investments, the Royal Art Collection and an annual fixed salary from the British government of around £10 million.

And if that’s not quite enough to make your eyes water, he’ll also presumably get the Queen’s $500 million fortune including her jewellery, lucrative stamp collection and farms.

So what is his net worth currently?

He’s reportedly worth a little over £30 million, which will only increase once he steps up the royal ladder.