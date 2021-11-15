Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each month Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each month for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

I have to apologise because I recently became one of those annoying people who posts dreamy beach holiday pictures on Instagram whilst it’s miserable and rainy at home. I was lucky enough to go to Mauritius with my fiancé, Stuart, for a couple of weeks to soak up some sunshine.

If it helps at all, Stuart is now away for three months, so I’m having to face the cold nights alone. Not quite so smug now. That said, I’m only a week in and luckily I’ve been kept company each night by some great TV shows and some fab new albums. I’ve even found a gorgeous snuggly two-piece to keep me warm. Let’s get stuck in…

Singles

I was really excited when I first heard that one of the ultimate pop/rock stars, Avril Lavigne, was back! It seems like an unfathomable amount of time since her first release Complicated, back in 2002, but if it came on the radio now I promise you I would still remember every single word. “Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated? I see the way you’re acting like you’re somebody else, gets me frustrated…” and so on. It won her two Grammy’s, for Song of The Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Since then Lavigne has gone on to release six albums, and most recently she teamed up with Travis Barker and Willow Smith for the song Grow. Her brand new release is called Bite Me, and much to my delight sounds just like the Avril Lavigne I loved back in the day when I was growing up.

The next artist on my list is no stranger to my column. Baby Queen, who I last wrote about back in April, has gone from strength to strength and her latest release Wannabe (nope, not that one) puts her firmly on the map as a pop star we need to pay attention to. Hailing from South Africa, and now London based, Baby Queen says it how it is and lets it all out in her debut mixtape The Yearbook which came out last September. Baby Queen’s got an edge to her, putting her alongside artists like Lorde and Dua Lipa and, let’s be honest, that’s some nice company to be in.

Albums

With Christmas fast approaching it’s no surprise that all the big guns are starting to drop their albums. Take Adele, for example, who’s releasing her hugely anticipated album 30. It was pushed back, but will finally be with us on the 19th of November.

If heartbreak ballads aren’t your cup of tea as the nights draw in, how about a little reminisce of some pop anthems in the shape of Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic, Wings..? Yep, you’ve guessed it, the Little Mix greatest hits are here. With a beautifully shot cover of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwell and Leigh-Anne Pinnock huddled up together, looking tighter than ever, and a tracklisting with all the songs you know every chorus of, this is a guaranteed success in my eyes and one that is begging for a road trip with your besties.

It doesn’t stop there! Last, but by no means least, is one of my favourite artists, Holly Humberstone, who is back with her second EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin. With timeless hits on there like Scarlett and the title track, this is an EP I have been counting down the days to. And the wait has been well worth it. For fans of Lorde and Bon Iver, this is that little treat you deserve.

TV

There’s really only one show on everyone’s lips right now, and whether you’ve seen it or not, I’m sure you’ll have heard people chatting about it. It is of course, Sccession. Back with its third series, this drama has you gripped and laughing at the same time, a combination few can achieve. Created by Jesse Armstrong, this black comedy has lines in it that make you want to rewind and hear the delivery over and over again. It features a cast so incredibly convincing I feel I would struggle to see these actors in any other roles in the future. Centred around the Roy family and its business, a media conglomerate, we follow the disputes and ongoings. If ever you’ve had a family rift, wait until you see the Roy family, it’ll put yours to shame.

Fashion

After the clocks go back and the colder and darker nights start creeping, I take on a little at-home regime. At the earliest point in the evening, I jump into my pyjamas. And last month I came across a new favourite brand that makes the comfort of sleepwear even harder to resist. Add this name to your Christmas list: The Nap Co. Specialising in luxury sleepwear, with underwear, pillowcases and eye masks chucked in for good measure, the feel of these sets is softer than anything else I’ve slept in. I was lucky enough to interview a good friend of mine a few weeks ago, Queereye’s Tan France, and he was quick to tell me that I needed to up my sleepwear game. So thanks to him I made this new discovery. These are the best pyjamas. Tan, what can I say… the countdown to a sleepover is on.

Film

With a star-studded cast made up of Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto, House of Gucci is definitely on my must-see list this month. Out on 26th November, it’s still a short wait away, but the recent photographs of Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the London film premiere have me counting down the days. Directed by Ridley Scott, telling the story of Patrizia Reggiani who married into the Gucci Family with an aim to bring down its legacy, this thriller is at the top of my list!.

Fitness

I mentioned earlier about going to Mauritius and I have to say, we had the most incredible time. As much as it was about relaxing, Stuart, my better half, also needed to use the time to train because he’s a cricketer about to participate in The Ashes series in Australia. This hadn’t been how I had envisaged our romantic time away, heading out early to work out together in the mornings, but it did become something I started to look forward to when I went to bed at night. I have found that hotel gyms can be a little hit and miss over the years, so I always travel with my trusty skipping rope as a fail-safe. Skipping has come on leaps and bounds since the days you used to do it as a child in the playground. In fact, it has become a big focus in the fitness world and an exercise I see huge benefits from. Fitness guru Tyrone Brennand, or widely known as BeTheFittest on Instagram, always celebrates the results you can get from this trusty cardio exercise. You can incorporate it into a circuit or keep it as a single exercise. It is honestly such a fun way to work out, especially when you compare it to the dreaded lunge or squat. Trust me, give it a go, and you’ll be jumping for joy in no time. Sorry, I couldn’t resist.