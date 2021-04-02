Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Bieber, food deliveries and the return of the sun

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There is light at the end of the tunnel

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each month Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each month for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

The excitement, the anticipation, the thrill of picking an outfit. No, I’m not talking about a night on the tiles or an exotic trip, I’m talking about the day we’ve all been waiting for… nipping over to someone’s garden for a little hello! Yep, who’d have thought sitting in someone’s back yard would sound as exhilarating as it does right now? I hope you’ve managed to see a loved one or put plan into place to do so when rules permit, wherever you are reading this in the world right now.

Whilst we wait it out, I’m here to keep you company with more feel-good recommendations in the form of music, TV, and fashion – after all what outfit did you choose to strut into the garden in?!

Music

Let’s kick things off with what accompanies any good meet up – music. As a pop fanatic, dance music hasn’t ever really been my go-to when creating a playlist. However, since joining Radio 1 three years ago, it has opened up my eyes to a whole new range of music; from drum and bass to house and electro. A name that recently grabbed my attention is The Prototypes, a duo from Brighton that have teamed up with Lowes to create what I can only describe as a thought-provoking anthem. And at a time when that word “anthem” can be so overused, I proudly stand by the fact that Reason commands it. It is all encompassing and instantly transports you to another place, which let’s be honest is a blessing right now.

My next must-listen-to track comes from South-African born, London-based Baby Queen. Calling herself the anti-popstar, this girl knows her style and is delivering constant infectious bangers… no vaccine required! With intriguing lyrics and hypnotic melodies, her recent release Raw Thoughts grabs you as soon as the chorus hits. It’s begging to be the closing song at a festival with the crowd singing every word back. With elements of Lorde, Baby Queen is right on the edge of breaking through as a much-loved household name.

Albums

With collaborations far and wide ranging from Khalid to Benny Blanco, Quavo and The Kid Laroi, it was only right that the king of pop, Justin Bieber, very kindly put them all on an album for us. Entitled Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) this album celebrates pop at its best with more hits than the track listing might on first glance have you think. His most recent track Peaches inspired a social media trend thanks to his beautiful wife Hailey Bieber showing us her makeup routine to the song. Seemingly, the whole of TikTok followed suit. If ever you’ve craved Justin’s soft smooth vocal tone while applying a soft smooth foundation, your luck’s in.

TV

As one of the most well known and loved faces on TV, it’s no surprise Bryan Cranston’s latest drama series has already been a huge hit. Following on from the success of Breaking Bad and his directing-spots on Modern Family and The Office, Cranston really can do it all. I actually have quite a soft spot for him after he pranked me in an interview once, pretending to be the world biggest Saturdays fan. He sang our hit All Fired Up to me, so in my eyes he can do no wrong. His latest accomplishment Your Honour, is a nail-biting story of a judge whose son is involved in a hit and run. Get the popcorn ready, this series will have you bingeing straight through the lot.

Fashion

Riley Studio has sustainability and the health of the planet at the forefront of its ethos. Their products are gender-neutral and everything they create is made with an eco-friendly approach. It creates effortlessly cool classic and timeless pieces. My favourite? The Recycled Cotton Heavy Weight Boxy T-shirt and their knitwear. This brand knows no limits.

Without wishing to jinx us all, the sun seems to be peeking from behind the clouds more and more. So with that in mind it’s about time we started talking sunglasses. This accessory is so eye-catching (for want of a better word), which is why it’s important to find the perfect style that makes you feel like your most authentic you. Over the past few years I’ve always turned to Taylor Morris, which perfectly straddles the playful styles, with classic elegance. It’s hard to choose a favourite style from this range, but if I had to it would be the Westbournes. I’ve even got Stuart hooked too, so we might end up as one of those matchy matchy couples…

Beauty

With salons opening in two weeks, we can start booking in those beauty appointments that we have missed so much. On of the treatments that I am craving the most, after spending a year staying at home, is a glowing spray tan. Over the last few years I’ve become very careful not to sit in the sun and have opted for a spray rather than the real rays. Finding the right tan can be such an individual thing and what I learnt recently is that it’s about how the tan reacts to your skin. In my opinion the perfect tan always comes from the man, the myth, the legend… James Harknett. Not only does he have a salon in London’s W Hotel, but he also does home appointments, popping a tent up in seconds and tailoring the tan to your specific needs. He comes armed with a range of tanning brands, and once he’s looked at your skin and asked you about the look you’re trying to achieve, he recommends the perfect one for you. If it’s that glow you’re after this summer, look no further, James is the man for the tan.

Self-care and Wellness

One of my favourite ways to relax is over a beautiful meal with my family and friends. With the current restrictions and my partner, Stuart, being away from home with work, I’ve found myself wanting to learn more in the kitchen. Firstly because a girl’s gotta eat, and secondly because I find that it’s a great way to wind down after a busy day. As someone who is still learning about flavours and what compliments what, I’m getting a lot of enjoyment out of following recipes and using ingredients I wouldn’t necessarily have thought of. I’ve turned to Hello Fresh recently who deliver the ingredients for the meals I’ve ordered, and set me up with a recipe. I’ve really loved trying my hand at meals I would never have attempted before and knowing that every ingredient that’s been delivered is going to get eaten, no waste at all.

Fitness

If there’s one word on everyone’s lips at the moment, it has to be Peloton. Now if you’ve been reading my column for a while or follow me on Instagram it’ll come as no surprise that I love Peloton and the community they have created. With even more disciplines, like HIIT, yoga and strengthening, being added to the already infamous spinning classes, I had to share with you my most recent discovery. Over the last few months one of the most recent introductions as well as their new Bike+ is the addition of Barre classes. As someone who loves exercising I’ve tried my hand at so many different types of workout, however this was still a new one for me. Mixing pilates, yoga and ballet (this one worried me) I was intrigued to see how someone like me, who doesn’t necessarily ooze grace and can’t touch my toes, would get on. This workout builds lean muscle and targets those small muscles that can get neglected in other workouts. Whether it’s through Peloton or visiting a Barre class when life opens back up, I would certainly recommend giving this a go, even if it doesn’t sound quite as appealing as the usual ‘bar’ you’d go to!