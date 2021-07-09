Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each month Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each month for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

This month we’ve seen a lot of excitement on TV. Rivalry and determination stirring up the country in one of the most gripping competitions we’ve had in years. (And that’s just Love Island.) With bikinis, topped-up tans and coiffed hair wherever you look, this show certainly brings the sunshine into your living room, however cloudy it might be when you look out the window. The Euros has also been full of suspense, providing non-stop football action with Harry Kane and team doing England proud. I’m going to stop now, as my football knowledge is rather limited. Like most months though, this one has provided us all with plenty to enjoy and I’d love to share some with you.

Singles

There’s nothing I love more than the return of a huge artist after a few years away. The anticipation of which direction they’ll go with their new album and the surprises they’ll bring. The man in question is the almighty Ed Sheeran, who after four years returns with his brand new single Bad Habits. Having teased us with a Christmas single last year, it whet our appetites for more Sheeran and it’s certainly been worth the wait. Although well known for his guitar sound and emotional ballads, what I truly admire about Ed is his ability to slightly change up his sound with every album. Take the jump from his first ever single, released back in 2011, The A Team, to the first single from his second album Sing, in 2014. The first was incredibly stripped back, whereas the latter, produced by Pharrell Williams, was an immediate dance floor filler. And both were huge hits. Sheeran really is the man who can do it all, he also co-wrote tracks for other huge artists, like Taylor Swift and BTS to name just two. With the release of this single, surely it’s only a matter of time until the next album. Here’s hoping.

It’s not often that I come across a new artist whose every song is as strong as the last. Having only released music for six months and began by creating tracks from his bedroom, Dylan Fraser is a force to be reckoned with and someone whose sound truly excites me. The term ‘bedroom pop’ feels almost overused now, with thousands of artists creating music from their bedside, but production value and quality haven’t been sacrificed because of this. Quite the opposite in fact, the production sounds big and impactful and something begging to be played in a live set. At only 18-years-old, he’s already found fans in Sam Smith and Elton John. Fraser’s latest release Nightmare shows what he does best, dark pop at its core with interesting melodies and distinctive vocals. Dylan Fraser is most certainly one to keep an eye on!

Album

The name Doja Cat is an easy one to remember. In 2019, she released Say So alongside Nicki Minaj, and since then the momentum has propelled her into continued success and another album, a mere two years after her last. This album Planet Her sees more big name collaborations, including Ariana Grande and Young Thug. Her most recent single You Right features The Weeknd. For unapologetic sass, look no further than Doja Cat, it’s pop purrrrfection. Sorry, it had to be done.

TV

I’d be lying if I said this TV series was an uplifter, however it’s a fantastic watch. The BBC drama series Time is one of the most talked shows on TV right now. Starring Sean Bean, it tells the story of a school teacher sentenced to four years in prison for drink driving and accidentally killing a cyclist. This painfully raw drama is hard to watch, but one you can’t take your eyes off. It’s storytelling at its best, but you’ll definitely want an episode of Friends or Modern Family lined up to watch afterwards before going to bed.

Fashion

If Emily in Paris wasn’t enough to increase your obsession with the beauty and elegance Paris has to offer, let me take it up a notch with a brand that offers the classic French girl look I so often dream of: Sandro. With the perfect mix of effortless elegance and cool-girl appeal, Sandro nails that desired je ne sais quoi look. With neutral blazers, printed dresses and checked two-piece sets, it feels oh-so-French and every bit Ooo la la!

My next fashion favourite originated in New Delhi and boasts the description “comfortable, cool, everyday classics” and I couldn’t agree more. Whether it’s the perfect t-shirt to add some pizzazz to a relaxed jeans look, or a matching track set for comfort and style at the same time, Être Cécile gives you the key items we need, but with a twist. Their bucket hats perfectly demonstrate their fun side and ability to not take things too seriously. What’s not to love about that?

Beauty

This week I announced that I’m an official ambassador for Aveda and I am so excited. As someone who has loved their products for so many years, I was over the moon when they asked me to team up with them and can’t help but share my love for them with you. As a 100% vegan and cruelty free brand, I was immediately drawn to Aveda and love what they stand for. With their plant-based products and feel of luxury, the products feel special and something I’m proud to use. Their Botanical Repair range was what first caught my eye, with its shampoos, strengthening conditioners, leave-in treatments and masques, giving me the confidence to know I’m in good hands and that my hair is getting the best care out there.

Fitness

Lets talk fitness. I know, I know, lots of us would rather bury our heads in the sand than be told about yet another form of keeping fit. However, I visited a class this month, which was a strange feeling, almost anxiety-inducing. It’s strange how alien these experiences feel after a year of not doing them, but what I can confirm is the rush I felt after it. I had forgotten the energy and buzz you get, being around others all with the same goal of exercising together. I’ve mentioned before what a kick I get out of exercising (I do have to remind myself of this when I’m hiding under the duvet, trying anything to avoid putting on my gym gear), and the enjoyment we were all getting brought so much joy and put me in a great mood for the rest of the day. The class I did was reformer pilates, which worked quite well for social distancing. I strongly recommend dragging a friend out with you, like I did – thanks Sophia! Joining in with a group who all had the same goal was energising and so much fun! If you haven’t tried it before, give it a shot. You’ll be filling your wardrobe with lycra in no time!