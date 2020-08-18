Michelle Obama says Trump is the ‘wrong president’ for the US

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The former first lady has launched a stinging attack

Michelle has always been open about her dislike of Donald Trump: only last week, she opened up about struggling with low-grade depression as a result of his leadership (here’s how to manage low-grade depression).

Today, she’s directly addressing the President and sharing why she doesn’t think he’s a suitable presidential candidate.

In a message recorded for the Democratic convention, the attorney and author emotionally addresses the opposition leader. She simply states: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.”

Appearing via videolink as a headline speaker, Michelle touched on the declining economy, the government’s coronavirus response, and their reaction to the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement.

The former first lady said: “Our economy is in shambles because of a virus this president downplayed for too long.”

She spoke about how the White House still approaches accepting that black lives do matter with derision. “When we look to this White House for leadership, or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, we get chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

She spoke of America’s children and the confusing example that the government has been setting for young kids. She explained that “they see our leaders labelling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists.”

Continuing, she said: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protests for a photo op.”

Concluding, Michelle said: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

It is clear Michelle passionately believes Trump is not the right man for the job.

She believes Trump’s Democratic opposition, Mr Biden, is a “profoundly decent man”. “We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she shared. She also touted a necklace that simply read “Vote”.

This comes as the Democrats look set to crown Joe Biden as the White House challenger pre-election on November 3rd. Whether Americans will be able to vote in person or have to vote via post is still to be decided.