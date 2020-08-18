Trending:

Michelle Obama says Trump is the ‘wrong president’ for the US

Ally Head Ally Head
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • The former first lady has launched a stinging attack

    Michelle has always been open about her dislike of Donald Trump: only last week, she opened up about struggling with low-grade depression as a result of his leadership (here’s how to manage low-grade depression).

    Today, she’s directly addressing the President and sharing why she doesn’t think he’s a suitable presidential candidate.

    In a message recorded for the Democratic convention, the attorney and author emotionally addresses the opposition leader. She simply states: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country.”

    Appearing via videolink as a headline speaker, Michelle touched on the declining economy, the government’s coronavirus response, and their reaction to the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement.

    The former first lady said: “Our economy is in shambles because of a virus this president downplayed for too long.”

    View this post on Instagram

    You all know me by now. You know that I tell you exactly what I’m feeling, and that I’m no fan of politics. But you also know how much I love this country and how much I care about all our children. And right now, I’m deeply troubled by what our kids are witnessing—a nation that’s underperforming not just on matters of policy, but on matters of character. In our hearts, we know that so much of what’s happening is just not right. It’s not who we want to be. And if we want any chance to end the chaos, the division, and the nastiness; if we want to keep alive the possibility of progress on the issues we hold dear, we’ve got to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris like our lives depend on it. Joe Biden is a profoundly decent man, guided by his faith. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead a country. Kamala Harris is a dedicated public servant who has committed her life to fighting for those who can use a hand up. Together, they will listen. They will tell the truth and trust science. And they will make smart plans and manage a good team. Because Joe Biden has served this nation without ever losing sight of who he is, but even more than that, he’s never lost sight of who we are—all of us. And he will channel that same grit and compassion to pick us up, help us heal, and guide us forward. To everyone who has given so much this summer to awaken our consciences and shout out for justice—I could not be more proud of you. Keep it up. Because progress isn’t an either/or proposition. If we want to move forward, we’ve got to march. We’ve got to kneel. We’ve got to protest. And we’ve got to vote—and make sure everyone we know does, too. So vote early, in-person if you can. Request your mail-in ballots right now—tonight—and send them back immediately, and follow up to make sure they were received. And when Election Day comes, get prepared to wait in line overnight if you have to. Because if we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, if we want to realize the progress that we seek, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

    A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

    She spoke about how the White House still approaches accepting that black lives do matter with derision. “When we look to this White House for leadership, or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, we get chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.”

    She spoke of America’s children and the confusing example that the government has been setting for young kids. She explained that “they see our leaders labelling fellow citizens enemies of the state while emboldening torch-bearing white supremacists.”

    Continuing, she said: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages and pepper spray and rubber bullets are used on peaceful protests for a photo op.”

    Concluding, Michelle said: “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

    It is clear Michelle passionately believes Trump is not the right man for the job.

    Latest Stories

    She believes Trump’s Democratic opposition, Mr Biden, is a “profoundly decent man”. “We have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she shared. She also touted a necklace that simply read “Vote”.

    This comes as the Democrats look set to crown Joe Biden as the White House challenger pre-election on November 3rd. Whether Americans will be able to vote in person or have to vote via post is still to be decided.

    Reading now

    Popular