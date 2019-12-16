This Meghan Markle throwback picture is everything

So much love for this

Meghan Markle was the most Googled person of 2018, and it’s hardly surprising – the world watches her every move.

But since marrying into the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has deleted all traces of her online presence. She ditched Instagram (although it glitched last year and we got to see all of her selfies again for a few short minutes), and she also shut down her blog, The Tig.

So while she’s living a social media-free existence, many of her fans have their eyes on the accounts of her friends and family. Earlier this year, a friend shared a photo of his brunch with Meghan and it made headlines.

And now, an old friend has shared a throwback picture that will satisfy every Meghan fan out there.

Actress Katharine McPhee used to perform in musicals alongside the Duchess, and she made a joke online about how their lives are basically the same.

‘Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,’ she wrote. ‘She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT.’

Katharine starred in Waitress, a West End musical, until returning to the Broadway production last month, so perhaps they caught up over avo toast while she was in London.