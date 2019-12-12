Meghan Markle is ‘very close’ to this surprising royal

There have been rumours of a royal feud for months, with many speculating that the relationship between the Fab Four has turned sour. Prince Harry addressed the Prince William rift rumours during an interview in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, assuring the world that everything was fine and that, like many siblings, they have good days and bad days.

Others have claimed that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have fallen out for several reasons, including the Sussexes decision relocate to Frogmore Cottage and reports alleging that Meghan ‘made Kate cry’ during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting last year.

However, Meghan has bonded with one member of the royal family – and it’s quite surprising.

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex is ‘very close’ to her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, a source said: ‘The wedding was a real turning point. Charles showed so much love towards Harry and Meghan, and I think Harry will be eternally grateful to his papa for stepping in and giving Meghan’s hand in marriage. The bond between them is very close.

‘Charles has been very supportive of Meghan and everything she is going through with her own father.

‘He’s got a real soft spot for her and thinks she’s the best thing to have happened to Harry.’

Charles famously walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day in the absence of her father, and speaking on BBC’s Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Prince Harry said: ‘I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, “Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you”.

‘For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us.’

The future king is said to have a rather affectionate nickname for Meghan, too. Apparently, he calls her Tungsten because ‘he admires her strength.’

How lovely.