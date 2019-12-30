Meghan Markle’s school dance throwback snap is a 90s dream

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous people in the world. Her joint Instagram account with husband, Prince Harry, has almost 10 million followers and while she uses the social media platform for official royal updates, super fans have been sourcing throwback snaps of the Duchess of Sussex and sharing them online.

And they are, of course, brilliant.

We’ve seen old snaps of Meghan with friends from her performing arts days, as well as behind the scenes photos from her time on Suits – but the latest one is a 90s dream.

Instagram account, 90sanxiety, unearthed a photo of the Duchess with friends at Millennium Biltmore High School’s 1996 Christmas dance and it is everything.

There’s a whole lot of lip liner, velvet and corsages making it the ultimate throwback.

The same account also shared a photo of Meghan with her high school boyfriend, Luis Segura, at another Christmas dance in 1997.

Meghan ran a successful lifestyle blog, The Tig, before meeting Harry. However, since marrying into the royal family the former actress deleted all traces of her online presence, so when throwbacks like these surface fans absolutely love it.

‘So 90s!’ one person commented.

‘I would buy this girl group’s CD,’ another added.

Same.