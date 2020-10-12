Meghan Markle opens up about being the ‘most trolled person in the entire world in 2019′

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has faced a huge wave of online hate since joining the royal family.

From the moment the former Suits actress was rumoured to be dating Prince Harry, she was hounded by the press and public alike, with Harry forced to release an unprecedented statement asking for her privacy.

Since becoming a royal family member it has only got worse. The run-up to the couple’s wedding was overshadowed by Thomas Markle drama and cruel reports of Meghan making Kate Middleton cry, pitting the royal sisters-in-law against each other. Her pregnancy was consumed with online abuse in the form of body shaming, and after welcoming baby Archie to the world, the mum shaming started.

Frankly, Meghan has been unable to put a foot right, and eventually the Sussex couple were forced to step down from their royal family roles, become financially independent and relocate to California for the sake of their mental health.

It wasn’t surprising therefore when the Sussex couple spoke out in a recent podcast interview, recalling what it was like to experience the hate.

In a recent podcast interview with Teenager Therapy, hosts Gael, Kayla and Thomas interviewed Harry and Meghan about mental health, opening up about their own experiences.

‘I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world,’ explained Meghan Markle. ‘Eight months of that I wasn’t even visible, I was on maternity leave or with a baby. It’s almost unsurvivable. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable, that’s so big, you can’t think of what that feels like.’

She continued: ‘Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental health is so damaging. Part of the work that we do, being able to talk to people, it’s still a human experience and that’s universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt and to need someone to talk to.’

Well done Meghan and Harry for speaking out!