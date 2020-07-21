Meghan Markle has spoken out against recent claims that she didn’t support her father

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex made news once more as she spoke out against claims that she did not financially support her father.

The claims in question came about during Meghan’s ongoing lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, over the release of a personal letter from her father.

In the latest court documents, Meghan addresses Thomas Markle’s claim that she never financially supported him, despite his previous financial support for her.

This is something Meghan refuted this week, revealing that not only did she make ‘voluntary contributions’ of financial aid until the breakdown of their relationship, but also that he wasn’t her sole financial support whilst growing up.

‘In any event, it is admitted and has never been denied that the Claimant’s father supported her throughout her childhood and as a young adult,’ the legal documents read, as per The Mirror. ‘Mr Markle did not pay for all of the Claimant’s college tuition. The Claimant’s mother also contributed towards her university costs. In addition, the Claimant received scholarships for academic achievement, which reduced the payable tuition fees.’

The documents continue: ‘The Claimant also undertook a work-study program whereby income she made from working on campus after class was applied directly to supplement and lower her tuition costs, thus personally contributing to her tuition as well.’

It then goes on to state that after Meghan was cast as Rachel Zane on Suits, she began to support her dad financially, making monetary contributions to Thomas Markle’s income which were ‘not toward loan payments but purely to give her father personal financial support’.

The lawsuit is still ongoing.