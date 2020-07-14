Meghan Markle worries her and Harry’s fame will affect Archie’s upbringing in one particular way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

Baby Archie was the conversation topic this week however, as reports emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are concerned about their son making friends due to the family’s fame.

According to the Daily Mail, a friend of Meghan has claimed that the Duchess is concerned that Archie will struggle to make friends given that Meghan is too well-known to attend Mommy & Me classes.

‘Meghan said she would love to be part of a “Mommy & Me” community, but knows this is impossible even if there was no COVID-19 because of who she is,’ the source explained via the publication. ‘She said she’s just too well known to do normal things.’

The source continued: ‘Meghan said Archie needs to learn emotional and social skills by being around other young children, something he can’t do with adults.’

We’re sure the Sussex couple will find a solution!